Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.50. Security Federal shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,036 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.