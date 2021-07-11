Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 89,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,827,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

SESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SESN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $26,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

