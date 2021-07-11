SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,403 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

