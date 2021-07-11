SG Americas Securities LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mplx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mplx by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE MPLX opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

