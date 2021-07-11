SG Americas Securities LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of AMCX opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.49. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

