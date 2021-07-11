SG Americas Securities LLC Has $646,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,600 shares of company stock worth $13,316,999 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AVAV opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

