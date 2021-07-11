SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 670.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 539,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

