SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 562 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $4,405,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

TREE opened at $204.93 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.78.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

