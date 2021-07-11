Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 299.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 3.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $77,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

SHOP stock traded up $31.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,494.99. 1,257,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,030. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,290.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

