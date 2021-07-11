Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 988 ($12.91).

LON:JD opened at GBX 957 ($12.50) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 921.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

