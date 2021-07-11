Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.20

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 117.98 ($1.54), with a volume of 1232263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs bought 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

