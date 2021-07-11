Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Position Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.47 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.