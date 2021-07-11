Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.87. UCB has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

