Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.00% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 706,434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $3,023,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

SOI stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

SOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

