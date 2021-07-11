Solstein Capital LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

