Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.14. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

