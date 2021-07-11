Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.59. 2,502,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

