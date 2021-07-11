Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.49 on Friday, hitting $2,510.37. 931,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,386.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

