Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

