Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 4,261,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

