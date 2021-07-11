S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $414.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 144,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.