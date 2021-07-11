Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.