Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a total market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.53 or 0.00875286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044667 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.