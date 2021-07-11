Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 10,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,174,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

