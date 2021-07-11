SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQZ. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $14.70 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.