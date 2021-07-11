Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP stock opened at $324.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.69. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.