Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,617,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,395 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Steel Connect by 235.3% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 293,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. Steel Connect, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

