Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $16.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $16.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $61.50. 1,873,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,549. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

