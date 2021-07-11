Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.55% of Steel Partners worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $173,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPLP opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.18.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

