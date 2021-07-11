Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $927,999.17 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $927,999.17 and $109,474.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00116887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00160438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,375.61 or 0.99825453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.38 or 0.00959413 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

