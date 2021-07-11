Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,119 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $390.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.