Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

IONS stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

