Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.