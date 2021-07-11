Stephens Inc. AR Sells 11,824 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

