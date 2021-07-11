Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce sales of $251.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.10 million and the lowest is $250.27 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

STL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,960. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

