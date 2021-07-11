Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STL stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.