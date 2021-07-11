Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

