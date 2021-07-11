Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.06 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 101,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

