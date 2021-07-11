Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.