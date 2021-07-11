Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

