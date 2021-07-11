Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $108.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

