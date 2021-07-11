Stifel Nicolaus Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $66.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.50 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SMART Global by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

