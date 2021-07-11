Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce sales of $547.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $550.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 912,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.39. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.