Strike (STRK) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $126.01 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.09 or 0.00127186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00117358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,932.65 or 1.00148323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.83 or 0.00961647 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,924,186 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

