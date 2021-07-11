Summit Street Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 3.8% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $388.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,149. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.51. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

