Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,073,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

