Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVA. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

