SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. SunOpta has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$190,828.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,069,872.22. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$125,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,483.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,600.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

