SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. SunOpta has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$21.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
