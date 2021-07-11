SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 395 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $575.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $202.39 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.