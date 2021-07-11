Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.65. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 80,234 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.